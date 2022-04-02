Food hygiene ratings handed to 16 Doncaster establishments - one received a 0

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Townhouse Bar & Restaurant at 9-13 Market Place, Bawtry;

• Rated 5: Dine Contract Catering Limited at Ikea Distribution Centre, Yorkshire Way, Armthorpe;

Sixteen eating places were inspected

• Rated 5: The Local at Unit 2, Ava Court, Doncaster Road, Branton;

• Rated 5: KFC at Leger Retail Centre, Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills;

• Rated 5: Tweed at E V Slack And Sons, Carr Lane, Wadworth; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: CSCD Cafe at The Bungalow, Doncaster College And School For The Deaf, Leger Way, Intake;

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at The Crossings, Doncaster Road, Denaby Main;

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Toll Bar ARLFC at Prospect Road, Toll Bar;

• Rated 2: Rioja Catering Ltd at Unit 2, Plantation Road, Balby;

A rating of five was given to takeaways:

York Road Golden Cod at York Road, Scawthorpe; rated on March 25

Pizza Hill at 228 Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills; rated on March 17

Blaze at 65 Avenue Road, Instoneville; rated on March 16

Diamond City Chinese Takeaway at Ground Floor, 1 Market Place, Selby Road, Askern; rated on March 16

Fish Bits at 35 High Street, Bentley; rated on March 11

Bull House Doncaster at Unit B, White Rose Retail Centre, White Rose Way, Hyde Park; rated on March 10

A 0 rating was given to Jade Garden at 228a Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills; rated on February 3.