Food hygiene ratings handed to 16 Doncaster establishments - one received a 0
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Townhouse Bar & Restaurant at 9-13 Market Place, Bawtry;
• Rated 5: Dine Contract Catering Limited at Ikea Distribution Centre, Yorkshire Way, Armthorpe;
• Rated 5: The Local at Unit 2, Ava Court, Doncaster Road, Branton;
• Rated 5: KFC at Leger Retail Centre, Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills;
• Rated 5: Tweed at E V Slack And Sons, Carr Lane, Wadworth; rated on March 11
• Rated 5: CSCD Cafe at The Bungalow, Doncaster College And School For The Deaf, Leger Way, Intake;
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at The Crossings, Doncaster Road, Denaby Main;
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Toll Bar ARLFC at Prospect Road, Toll Bar;
• Rated 2: Rioja Catering Ltd at Unit 2, Plantation Road, Balby;
A rating of five was given to takeaways:
York Road Golden Cod at York Road, Scawthorpe; rated on March 25
Pizza Hill at 228 Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills; rated on March 17
Blaze at 65 Avenue Road, Instoneville; rated on March 16
Diamond City Chinese Takeaway at Ground Floor, 1 Market Place, Selby Road, Askern; rated on March 16
Fish Bits at 35 High Street, Bentley; rated on March 11
Bull House Doncaster at Unit B, White Rose Retail Centre, White Rose Way, Hyde Park; rated on March 10
A 0 rating was given to Jade Garden at 228a Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills; rated on February 3.