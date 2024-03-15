Food hygiene ratings given to three Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Kayas Kitchen, 18 Moss Road, Askern; rated February 8
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Masons Arms,22 Market Place; rated February 8
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Subway,t Unit 1, White Rose Retail Centre, White Rose Way; rated February 23