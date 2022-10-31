Food hygiene ratings: 10 Doncaster venues given marks from zero to five in new list
A string of Doncaster cafes, restaurants and takeaways have been given food hygiene ratings ranging from zero to five in the latest Food Standards Agency rankings.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pizza Express/ Mac & Wings at Pizza Express, Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: The Dome at Gliwice Way, Doncaster; rated on October 17
• Rated 4: The Classic and Contemporary Cake Company Coffee Shop Limite at Yorkshire Caravans Of Bawtry Limited, Great North Road, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on October 5
• Rated 1: Newroz Kurdish Restaurant at 62 Copley Road, Doncaster; rated on September 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Slug and Lettuce at 54 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Pangea at 50 High Street, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on October 14
• Rated 5: The Lofthouse at 6 Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on October 14
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Shimla Indian Restaurant at 10a Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: Wonderful 2 at 145 Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on October 7
• Rated 0: Broadway Chippy at 75 Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on September 22
Ratings are based on a number of criteria, with full details at the FSA website.