Food hygiene ratings: 10 Doncaster venues given marks from zero to five in new list

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Venues have received ratings ranging from zero to five.

• Rated 5: Pizza Express/ Mac & Wings at Pizza Express, Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: The Dome at Gliwice Way, Doncaster; rated on October 17

• Rated 4: The Classic and Contemporary Cake Company Coffee Shop Limite at Yorkshire Caravans Of Bawtry Limited, Great North Road, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on October 5

• Rated 1: Newroz Kurdish Restaurant at 62 Copley Road, Doncaster; rated on September 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Slug and Lettuce at 54 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Pangea at 50 High Street, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on October 14

• Rated 5: The Lofthouse at 6 Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on October 14

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Shimla Indian Restaurant at 10a Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Wonderful 2 at 145 Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on October 7

• Rated 0: Broadway Chippy at 75 Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on September 22