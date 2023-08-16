Flytipper compared to bottle of Prime by Doncaster Council appears in court

Earlier this year, the authority shared a picture of the ‘repeat offender’ rubbish dumper, named as Maros Nistor, comparing his clothes to a bottle of the Ice Pop flavour version of the drink.

Now City of Doncaster Council has revealed he has been sentenced over the incident.

In a social media post headed “Quenching our thirst for justice” a spokesman said: “Remember this guy?

Doncaster Council compared the flytipper to a bottle of Prime energy drink.

"Maros Nistor was found guilty in court for fly tipping (or offences in relation to section 33 of Environmental Protection Act 1990, if you don't mind).

“The Hexthorpe resident was dealt a fine of £812 after handing himself in to the Civic Office following our initial social media appeal seen by tens of thousands.

“A council spokesperson said: "We are disappointed with the diluted punishment.”

In the appeal in January, sharing a picture of the bottle and the culprit, a Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Two of the current most wanted things in Doncaster!

“Our Enforcement Team are looking to identify this repeat fly-tipping offender

The picture was taken in Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe.

The council also has a ‘caught on camera’ webpage for people who have been caught in the act and members of the public are being urged to check out the gallery and help bring offenders to justice.