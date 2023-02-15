Flying Scotsman at 100: Doncaster to host exhibition as iconic loco bypasses city for anniversary

The world's most famous steam loco went into service on February 24 1923 after rolling out of Doncaster’s famed Plant Works.

However, bosses at the National Railway Museum in York, which looks after the classic loco, confirmed last month that there were no plans for her to return to her birthplace during the annniversary celebrations.

But Doncaster Council has said events will be taking place across Doncaster and throughout the year, to mark the significant milestone.

The Flying Scotsman is 100 this February.

Synonymous with the golden age of rail travel, it is renowned as a feat of design and engineering and has won fans all over the globe.

Coun Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning said: “Doncaster has an incredible rail heritage and we will always be proudly associated with Flying Scotsman which is considered the most famous locomotive in the world.

“We have an exciting programme of events with our schools, museums and libraries and for members of the public to get involved with, to learn more about this iconic loco and its strong links to our city.

“Flying Scotsman is scheduled to stop at a number of places in Yorkshire this year. However, we of course want to see Flying Scotsman here in Doncaster, at its birthplace, so we are in discussions with the National Rail Museum, and other parties, to negotiate a potential visit.”

Coun Ball added: “The exhibition is a wonderful way to begin our celebratory events with a first opportunity to view the full collection of original watercolours by Michael Foreman from the new book Flying Scotsman and the Best Birthday Ever.”

Flying Scotsman and the Best Birthday Ever (Thames & Hudson) - written by Michael Morpurgo, one of UK’s best-loved authors and storytellers and illustrated by Michael Foreman – was published in October 2022 to kick off the centenary celebrations.

It tells the story of a little girl who dreams of driving Flying Scotsman when she grows up. The special exhibition at Danum Gallery Library and Museum opened on 11 February.

Michael Foreman, an internationally renowned, multi award-winning children’s book illustrator and author, said: “I am very honoured to have been invited to exhibit my work at The Danum Gallery to celebrate this anniversary and the publication of Flying Scotsman and the Best Birthday Ever. There can be no more fitting venue for the exhibition than Doncaster, the birthplace of Flying Scotsman.”

The programme of Flying Scotsman events taking place in Doncaster is available to view at www.dglam.org.uk/whats-on/flying-scotsman

Flying Scotsman is now a star attraction in the collection of the National Railway Museum (part of the Science Museum Group) in York, where it is a working museum exhibit.

During the centenary year, the general public will have the chance to see Flying Scotsman at several locations across the country. More information is available at https://www.railwaymuseum.org.uk/flying-scotsman

Last month, the NRM, which owns and maintains the Pacific class engine, announced a series of events and visits to take place in 2023, including ‘residencies’ at the York attraction itself, the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, Locomotion in Darlington and special charter excursions.

The NRM confirmed that limits on the locomotive’s operational capacity – it has suffered breakdowns in the past while hauling charter trains - means they have had to carefully manage its commitments.

The engine itself will pass through Doncaster Station on its centenary rail tours of the East Coast Main Line to and from Edinburgh, but is not scheduled to stop.

A spokesman for the National Railway Museum said: “As a national museum, we have created this centenary programme to ensure as many people as possible from across the UK can take part. We have created a schedule with a mix of events and price points from free exhibitions to paid-for rail tours.

“It has not been possible to schedule a visit to Doncaster, but Flying Scotsman will be in Yorkshire quite a bit during the year, attending the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway, at the National Railway Museum in York, and quite a few trips set off from York or travel through the region.

“We do recognise Doncaster’s central role in the Flying Scotsman story in our new exhibition opening at the National Railway Museum.

“As well as the need to cover the whole of the country, Flying Scotsman is also a 100 year-old collection item and we have a duty to place some limit on the number of miles travelled and annual appearances for conservation reasons.

“We are confident that the centenary calendar is a fitting way for people to come together to celebrate this special anniversary.”

Flying Scotsman centenary appearances

April 1-23 – Flying Scotsman on display at the National Railway Museum, York

May 1- 24 – Flying Scotsman to spend a month at the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway on heritage workings

June 30 – July 4 – return excursion along the East Coast Main Line between London, York and Edinburgh

July 9, August 6 and September 10 – The Waverley excursion along the Settle to Carlisle line via York, Leeds, Keighley and Skipton

October 14 – The Hadrian excursion along the Settle to Carlisle line via York and Leeds