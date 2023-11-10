Flying Scotsman arrives in Doncaster ahead of 100th birthday homecoming celebration

Doncaster's iconic Flying Scotsman has arrived back in her birthplace ahead of a weekend of celebrations in the city to mark her 100th anniversary.

People across the borough came out to catch a glimpse of the loco yesterday as she made her way from York to the Freightliner depot in Doncaster where hundreds of people are set to visit her across the course of the weekend.

The legendary loco, which made its arrival at the city’s famous Plant works in 1923, will be in Doncaster on Saturday and Sunday – with tickets to see her being snapped up in hours.

Visitors will get the opportunity to see Flying Scotsman up close, take photos and marvel at the magnificent feat of engineering that was created in Doncaster 100 years ago.

Flying Scotsman has returned to her Doncaster birthplace for a two day 100th birthday celebration.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “It has always been our ambition to bring Flying Scotsman home to Doncaster as we will always be associated with this iconic locomotive.

“I am delighted that we are giving our residents, along with visitors from far and wide, the chance to see Flying Scotsman as part of a special centenary event. We are a city that has a proud rail heritage, but we are also a city that looks to the future, and we have forged strong partnerships in the transport sector to build on regeneration and growth across Doncaster.

“This event will also be poignant as it takes place over Remembrance weekend. It will be a time to reflect and give thanks for the sacrifices made by service men and women who worked in the rail sector and commemorate their most significant contribution.”

Flying Scotsman will be based at Freightliner Railport, Decoy Bank South. There will be no parking available at the site, however there will be a Park and Ride service provided by First Bus that will run every 15 minutes from White Rose Way Park and Ride (by Morrisons) and an additional service will also run from Frenchgate Interchange every 20 minutes.

A return ticket will cost £3 for an adult and £2 for a child return ticket. Concessions are not valid.