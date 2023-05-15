"Fly high matey:" Tributes pour in after shock death of lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan

Friends have paid a number of emotional tributes following the death of Wayne Taylor who followed the club across the country.

Mr Taylor, known as Tat, died last week at the age of 48.

One friend said: “Wayne loved his Donny Rovers.

Tributes have been paid following the death of Doncaster Rovers fan Wayne 'Tat' Taylor.

“Went to every ground in Yorkshire, eating pie and sipping Oxo with him - remember getting chased out of Belle Vue with Tat when we were about 15 by some massive Wrexham blokes.”

Another said: “This news made me very sad my lovely friend – sleep tight see you next time.”

Another posted: “Fly high matey, so sad to hear this news thinking of your family and friends.”

“So sad to hear this news, gone too early,” wrote another.