"Fly high beautiful lady:" Tributes pour in for Doncaster stab death victim Kelli Bothwell

53-year-old Kelli Bothwell died from a stab wound after the attack at a house in Main Street, Sprotbrough on Saturday night.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Emotional tributes have been pouring in for Kelli who is understood to have moved to the village only recently.

Tributes have been pouring in for Kelli Bothwell, the victim of a fatal stabbing in Doncaster. (Photo: Facebook).

People have been using social media to post tribute to Kelli, a healthcare worker.

One said: “Fly high beautiful lady, rest in peace.”

Another wrote: “So tragic and sad, no one has the right to take another’s life RIP beautiful lady.”

Another added: “Absolutely heartbreaking, my thoughts and condolences to her family and friends.”

“Deepest condolences to all her family and friends. R.I.P to the beautiful lady,” wrote another.

“This must be horrendous for the family. Such a beautiful woman,” shared another.

Police were called to a cottage in the street at around 8pm on Saturday night, following reports of a “dispute.”

Despite efforts by paramedics and the emergency services, they were unable to save Kelli, who died a short time later, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

In the aftermath of her death, the area around the house was locked down, with a heavy police presence at the scene throughout the weekend.