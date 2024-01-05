Flood alert remains on River Don but situation improves as warnings stood down
The Environment Agency says that while river levels on the Don remain high, the worst now seems to have passed.
A spokesman said: “Levels continue to steadily fall, following Tuesday's persistent rainfall.
"Levels should continue to fall through today and this weekend.
"No further significant rainfall is expected in the coming days.
"Please stay away from flood embankments and do not walk or drive through flood water. A number of roads in the area are closed due to flooding, including Fordstead Lane.
For the latest information on road closures please check the City of Doncaster Council website.
"We will continue to monitor the forecast and river levels closely.”
Flood warnings along the Don at Braithwaite, Fishlake, South Bramwith, Trumfleet and Thorpe in Balne have now been removed.