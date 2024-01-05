News you can trust since 1925
Flood alert remains on River Don but situation improves as warnings stood down

A flood alert remains in place along the River Don following torrential rain brought by Storm Henk – but the situation is improving with a number of warnings stood down.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jan 2024, 12:22 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 12:23 GMT
The Environment Agency says that while river levels on the Don remain high, the worst now seems to have passed.

A spokesman said: “Levels continue to steadily fall, following Tuesday's persistent rainfall.

"Levels should continue to fall through today and this weekend.

Flood warnings along the River Don have been stood down.Flood warnings along the River Don have been stood down.
"No further significant rainfall is expected in the coming days.

"Please stay away from flood embankments and do not walk or drive through flood water. A number of roads in the area are closed due to flooding, including Fordstead Lane.

For the latest information on road closures please check the City of Doncaster Council website.

"We will continue to monitor the forecast and river levels closely.”

Flood warnings along the Don at Braithwaite, Fishlake, South Bramwith, Trumfleet and Thorpe in Balne have now been removed.

