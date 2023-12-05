Flood alert is issued on River Don in Doncaster following torrential rain

A flood alert has been issued on the River Don in Doncaster this morning following torrential rain.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parts of the river between Hexthorpe and Stainforth are on alert, with some stretches expected to burst their banks later today.

The alert has been issued for Lower River Don catchment area and an Environment Agency spokesman said: “Following persistent rainfall yesterday and overnight, river levels on the Lower River Don catchment between Hexthorpe and Stainforth are rising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We expect to see some overtopping at Fordstead Lane road bridge at Doncaster around midday today.

Doncaster has been put on flood alert this morning.

"River levels are expected to peak around 5pm today and will start to fall overnight and into tomorrow.

“Please take care in areas close to rising watercourses: avoid them wherever possible. We continue to monitor this situation.”