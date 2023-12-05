News you can trust since 1925
Flood alert is issued on River Don in Doncaster following torrential rain

A flood alert has been issued on the River Don in Doncaster this morning following torrential rain.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Dec 2023, 09:35 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 09:35 GMT
Parts of the river between Hexthorpe and Stainforth are on alert, with some stretches expected to burst their banks later today.

The alert has been issued for Lower River Don catchment area and an Environment Agency spokesman said: “Following persistent rainfall yesterday and overnight, river levels on the Lower River Don catchment between Hexthorpe and Stainforth are rising.

"We expect to see some overtopping at Fordstead Lane road bridge at Doncaster around midday today.

Doncaster has been put on flood alert this morning.Doncaster has been put on flood alert this morning.
"River levels are expected to peak around 5pm today and will start to fall overnight and into tomorrow.

“Please take care in areas close to rising watercourses: avoid them wherever possible. We continue to monitor this situation.”

The impacted area includes the River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley, a spokesman added.

