Flock of sheep reunited with farmer after being 'held' by police in Doncaster car park

A flock of sheep who went walkabout have been reunited with their owner after being ‘detained’ in a Doncaster city centre car park by police.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Apr 2024, 07:26 BST
Sharing a photo of the wandering animals, a spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Anyone lost any sheep?

"PC Preston has tried to count how many there are, but it made him sleepy.

"They are currently being looked after in a city centre car park, but we could do with reuniting them with the owner.”

The sheep were held by police in a Doncaster car park.

In a later post, the spokesman added: “We are happy to report that the owner has been located and is making arrangements to secure the sheep.

"All’s wool that ends wool.”

