Flock of sheep reunited with farmer after being 'held' by police in Doncaster car park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sharing a photo of the wandering animals, a spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Anyone lost any sheep?
"PC Preston has tried to count how many there are, but it made him sleepy.
"They are currently being looked after in a city centre car park, but we could do with reuniting them with the owner.”
In a later post, the spokesman added: “We are happy to report that the owner has been located and is making arrangements to secure the sheep.
"All’s wool that ends wool.”
You can report incidents in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to police on 101, or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers to report information in confidence through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.