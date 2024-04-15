Fives all round for three Doncaster food and drink businesses

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Published 15th Apr 2024, 11:10 BST
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Dunkin Donuts at Herten Triangle, Herten Way; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Etto Cafe at Unit 19, Lakeside Village, Wilmington Drive, Lakeside; rated on April 11

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Scawthorpe Social Club at Eskdale Drive, Scawthorpe; rated on April 9

