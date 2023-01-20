Five vehicle pile-up causes ten miles of traffic chaos on M18 near Doncaster
A five vehicle pile-up caused rush hour chaos on the M18 near Doncaster, leading to ten mile tailbacks.
Two separate incidents on the motorway last night saw drivers stuck for several hours on the northbound stretch between junction one for Rotherham and junction two for the A1.
Traffic was already busy after an incident near to junction two saw one lane closed following a minor collision.
But vehicles were brought to a complete standstill following the five vehicle smash near to junction one.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 5.10pm yesterday (19 January) to reports of road traffic collision on the M18 northbound, in between junctions 1 and 2.
“Officers attended and it found that five vehicles had been involved in the collision.
“The driver of one of the vehicles, a white Fiat 500, was taken hospital with serious but non-threatening injuries.
“The road was closed for around an hour while emergency services responded.”
If you have any information which may assist officers, you can pass this on via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 700 of 19 January when you get in touch.
You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org