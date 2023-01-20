Five vehicle pile-up causes ten miles of traffic chaos on M18 near Doncaster

Two separate incidents on the motorway last night saw drivers stuck for several hours on the northbound stretch between junction one for Rotherham and junction two for the A1.

Traffic was already busy after an incident near to junction two saw one lane closed following a minor collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But vehicles were brought to a complete standstill following the five vehicle smash near to junction one.

The crash on the M18 caused ten miles of tailbacks.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 5.10pm yesterday (19 January) to reports of road traffic collision on the M18 northbound, in between junctions 1 and 2.

“Officers attended and it found that five vehicles had been involved in the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver of one of the vehicles, a white Fiat 500, was taken hospital with serious but non-threatening injuries.

“The road was closed for around an hour while emergency services responded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information which may assist officers, you can pass this on via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 700 of 19 January when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Advertisement Hide Ad