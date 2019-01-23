FIVE HOUR delays after lorry trailer detaches on South Yorkshire motorway

Drivers are being warned to expect major delays after a lorry trailer became detached on a South Yorkshire motorway.

The incident has taken place at the junction 5 roundabout of the M18 on the carriageway leading to the M180 eastbound.

A lorry has become detached on the M18 in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police say only one lane will be open while they remove the trailer and they are advising motorists to find another route for at least the next five hours.

They cannot allow traffic to use the lanes either side of the trailer for safety reasons, they added.