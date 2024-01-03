Five flood warnings and four flood alerts for Doncaster as Storm Henk batters city
and live on Freeview channel 276
Five flood warnings – where flooding is expected – are in place along the River Don at Braithwaite, Fishlake, South Bramwith, Thorpe in Balne and Trumfleet this morning.
Four flood alerts – where flooding is possible – have also been issued along the Lower amd Middle River Don catchments, the Ea Beck catchment and the River Went catchment.
An Environment Agency spokesman said: "River levels have risen on the River Don due to widespread rainfall. River levels are forecast to peak this morning.
“Please put your flood plan into action and take care when near washlands and low-lying land.
“Avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses, and do not drive through floodwater.”
Meanwhile, a number of roads across Doncaster have been closed due to flooding.
The roads which have been shut are:
Forestead Lane, Barnby Dun
Jubilee Bridge, Ferry Road, Thorne
Greys Bridge, Old Doncaster Road, Denaby
Kirk Bramwith Bridge, Low Lane
A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “We will keep you updated on any further impacts. Our teams are out monitoring areas and river levels.
“Please do not drive through flood waters, drive safely, plan your routes accordingly, and be aware that interfering with road closures is a criminal offence.”
.You can stay up to date with weather information, guidance and live road closures at https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/ser.../emergencies/flood-advice
You can also sign up to flood alerts at: https://www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings