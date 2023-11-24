Five arrests in Doncaster after £60,000 washing machine and freezer lorry heist
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers in Doncaster were alerted by West Yorkshire Police that the tracker for a trailer stolen in Leeds was activating in Stainforth.
A spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Officers immediately went to the identified location to find a HGV with a large trailer parked in a secluded spot.
"As you can imagine its not particularly easy to hide something that measures sixteen metres long and nearly three metres high.
"As officers approached the rear of the trailer, they saw five males efficiently unloading brand new washing machines and fridge freezers.
"Strangely, the males did not want to chat and began climbing the walls of the compound trying to escape.
"Three males were out foxed by the 7ft wall and were immediately arrested. The remaining two suspects lasted another ten minutes and were then found hiding close by.
"All five suspects were arrested and taken to Doncaster custody.
"All the stolen items were accounted for and all five suspects were arrested – job well done!
"We appreciate its Black Friday and there may be deals to be had, but I don’t think this is in the true Christmas shopping spirit.”
Anyone with information about crime and vehicle theft in Doncaster or across South Yorkshire can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency, or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.