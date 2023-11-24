Five arrests in Doncaster after £60,000 washing machine and freezer lorry heist

Police in Doncaster have arrested five men after a cross-border lorry heist which saw a truck containing £60,000 worth of washing machines and freezers stolen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers in Doncaster were alerted by West Yorkshire Police that the tracker for a trailer stolen in Leeds was activating in Stainforth.

A spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Officers immediately went to the identified location to find a HGV with a large trailer parked in a secluded spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As you can imagine its not particularly easy to hide something that measures sixteen metres long and nearly three metres high.

Police swooped on the lorry in Stainforth.

"As officers approached the rear of the trailer, they saw five males efficiently unloading brand new washing machines and fridge freezers.

"Strangely, the males did not want to chat and began climbing the walls of the compound trying to escape.

"Three males were out foxed by the 7ft wall and were immediately arrested. The remaining two suspects lasted another ten minutes and were then found hiding close by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All five suspects were arrested and taken to Doncaster custody.

"All the stolen items were accounted for and all five suspects were arrested – job well done!

"We appreciate its Black Friday and there may be deals to be had, but I don’t think this is in the true Christmas shopping spirit.”