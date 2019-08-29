First picture emerges of huge fire on South Yorkshire farm
The first picture has emerged of huge fire on South Yorkshire farm.
By Dan Hayes
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 21:25
In the photo, thick black smoke can be seen billowing from an outbuidling on Newington Road in Austerfield.
The public are being advised to keep windows and doors closed to keep out smoke coming from the blaze, which is also thought to include a number of scrap cars.
Read More
Read MorePublic advised to keep windows and doors closed after South Yorkshire farm building fire
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Earlier, the fire service said they had two pumps in attendance and another two on the way and were advising people to avoid the area if possible.
A fire service spokesperson said: "I know we keep saying it folks, but for those in the area we recommend you keep your windows and doors closed."