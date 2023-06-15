First picture as fire crews tackle huge Doncaster factory blaze this morning

News you can trust since 1925
This is the scene after fire broke out at a Doncaster factory this morning.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:58 BST

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews are at the industrial unit in Ogden Lane - with local residents being advised to keep windows and doors closed as firefighters tackle the flames.

A SYFR spokesman said that four crews were currently at the scene – with more on the way.

Eyewitnesses have reported a huge plume of smoke drifiting across the Shaw Lane Industrial Estate.

We have asked for more details.

