First Filipinos Doncaster fashion show dinner event
First Filipinos Doncaster fashion show dinner event happened last month at Hilton Garden Inn.
The purpose of the event was to bring Philippine Fashion Show and Culture to South Yorkshire where a huge Filipino population resides .
The event was also an occasion to open possibilities and or opportunities for businesses between Filipino and business people from Yorkshire.
Guests were not only from Doncaster but few came all the way from London lead by Sir David Roche, Amy Reyes Labour Attaché of the Philippine Embassy.
Few business people from London lead by Erroll Lim Isip of Barrio Fiesta Ltd London and EAngels - Recruitment Ltd London, David Fairbank of Topline Global and Investments- London also attended the event.
Professional models from House of Ikons graced the event. There were also guests not only Filipinos but also from numerous background from Leeds, Sheffield, York, Birmingham, Liverpool, Scotland and Rugby.
The event got a very positive revue that Lou Mary Tomczck one of the producer is now thinking of producing a follow up show sometime in September.