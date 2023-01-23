Firefighters used breathing apparatus to tackle a Doncaster kitchen fire - the occupant suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns
Firefighters from Dearne, Rotherham and Edlington were called to a property on Park Road in Conisbrough in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The call was at 0.32am and upon arrival they found a fire within the kitchen of a first floor flat.
This was a well developed fire which was tackled by breathing apparatus wearers.
The occupant of the property was given treatment for smoke inhalation and minor burns by paramedics at the scene.
The fire crews returned to the station at 3.01am.