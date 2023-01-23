News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Firefighters used breathing apparatus to tackle a Doncaster kitchen fire - the occupant suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns

Firefighters from Dearne, Rotherham and Edlington were called to a property on Park Road in Conisbrough in the early hours of Sunday morning.

By Stephanie Bateman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 12:15pm

The call was at 0.32am and upon arrival they found a fire within the kitchen of a first floor flat.

This was a well developed fire which was tackled by breathing apparatus wearers.

Hide Ad

The occupant of the property was given treatment for smoke inhalation and minor burns by paramedics at the scene.

The occupant had to be treated for minor burns
Most Popular

The fire crews returned to the station at 3.01am.

DoncasterEdlingtonRotherham