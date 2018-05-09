Firefighters spend six hours tackling Doncaster blaze

Firefighters spent six hours tackling a blaze at a garage in Doncaster last night and into the early hours of this morning.
The fire was discovered at commercial premises on Doncaster Road, Harlington, at around 7.30pm.
At the height of the blaze there were six engines and 30 firefighters at the scene.
They left at around 1.50am.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze is now underway.
A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Upon arrival, crews found the commercial garage to be fully involved in the fire but a cause will not be determined until a full investigation in to the incident has taken place.
"Fire crews began to damp down and leave the scene at roughly 1.50am.
"A multi-agency investigation into the cause of the fire will now take place."