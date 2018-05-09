Firefighters spend six hours tackling Doncaster blaze

Firefighters spent six hours tackling a blaze at a garage in Doncaster last night and into the early hours of this morning.

The fire was discovered at commercial premises on Doncaster Road, Harlington, at around 7.30pm.

CRIME: Four arrested over Wetherspoons brawl involving 'Sheffield United' fans

At the height of the blaze there were six engines and 30 firefighters at the scene.

POLICE: Crowd gathers on Sheffield street as brawl breaks out involving man with machete

They left at around 1.50am.

APPEAL: Police release CCTV images of man wanted over Sheffield burglary

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is now underway.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Upon arrival, crews found the commercial garage to be fully involved in the fire but a cause will not be determined until a full investigation in to the incident has taken place.

"Fire crews began to damp down and leave the scene at roughly 1.50am.

"A multi-agency investigation into the cause of the fire will now take place."