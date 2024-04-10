Firefighters from four stations rushed to scene of road traffic collision on the M18
Firefighters from Aston, Rotherham, Parkway and Edlington stations attended a road traffic collision on the M18 between junction 1 and 2, northbound at 4.15am yesterday, involving one car.
Firefighters extricated one man from the vehicle before leaving the scene at 5.15am.
Doncaster firefighters were also called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 1.30am on Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills. The crew left the scene at 2.10am.
Last night two fire crews from Doncaster station attended a derelict building fire at 7.20pm on Carr Lane, Bessacarr. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crews left the scene at 8.05pm.
