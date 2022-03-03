Residents were told to close their windows and motorists warned to avoid the area after the fire broke out last Friday evening at the site on Balby Carr Bank in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire firefighters at the blaze at Balby Carr Bank. They have now completed the investigation into the cause

There was a fire service presence on the site for most of the weekend, with the last firefighters leaving at around midday on Sunday.

Today a spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the invesigation into the cause of the fire had now been completed.

He added that the cause had been logged as accidental.