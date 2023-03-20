News you can trust since 1925
Firefighters called to two Doncaster incidents, one involving a dishwasher

Firefighters were called out to two Doncaster incidents, one involving a dishwasher, over the weekend.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:08 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:08 GMT

On Saturday, March 18, thhree fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster stations attended an accidental fire involving a dishwasher at a premise on Hanbury Close in Balby at 12.25pm.

The crews came away at 2.10pm.

Last night, Sunday March 19, firefighters from Cudworth station attended a deliberate fire involving rubbish on Cowper Road in Mexborough at 11.30pm.

Weekend fires in Doncaster
The crew returned to their base at 12.40am.

DoncasterEdlingtonMexborough