Firefighters called to two arson attacks involving a mattress and climbing frame
overnight (Thursday, January 26-27)
Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate fire involving a mattress at 8pm on Churchfield Road, Campsall, Doncaster. The crew came away at 8.20pm.
Thorne firefighters were called out to park on Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster at 8pm. A climbing frame had been deliberately set on fire. The crew left the scene at 8.25pm.
Rotherham firefighters were called out to a deliberate skip fire at 11:10pm on Bradmarsh Way, Templeborough.