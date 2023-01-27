News you can trust since 1925
Firefighters called to two arson attacks involving a mattress and climbing frame

Firefighters called to two arson attacks involving a mattress and climbing frame in Doncaster overnight (Thursday, January 26-27).

By Stephanie Bateman
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 11:34am

Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate fire involving a mattress at 8pm on Churchfield Road, Campsall, Doncaster. The crew came away at 8.20pm.

Thorne firefighters were called out to park on Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster at 8pm. A climbing frame had been deliberately set on fire. The crew left the scene at 8.25pm.

Rotherham firefighters were called out to a deliberate skip fire at 11:10pm on Bradmarsh Way, Templeborough.

Arsonists at it again
