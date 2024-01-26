Firefighters called to three separate arson attacks in Doncaster last night
Firefighters were called to three separate arson attacks in Doncaster last night.
Officers from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving bushes and tree cuttings at 7.05pm on St Edwins Close, Dunscroft. Firefighters left the scene at 8pm.
Askern firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.10pm on East Avenue, Woodlands. The crew came away at 7:40pm.
And firefighters from Rossington station attended a deliberate bin fire at 7.30pm on Bramham Road, Cantley. The crew left the scene at 8.10pm.