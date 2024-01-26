News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Firefighters called to three separate arson attacks in Doncaster last night

Firefighters were called to three separate arson attacks in Doncaster last night.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Jan 2024, 12:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving bushes and tree cuttings at 7.05pm on St Edwins Close, Dunscroft. Firefighters left the scene at 8pm.

Askern firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.10pm on East Avenue, Woodlands. The crew came away at 7:40pm.

And firefighters from Rossington station attended a deliberate bin fire at 7.30pm on Bramham Road, Cantley. The crew left the scene at 8.10pm.