Firefighters called to HGV, car and rubbish fires in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Saturday, Aston firefighters were called out to a HGV which was accidentally on fire at 3.05am on M18 northbound. Firefighters came away at 3.50am.
Adwick firefighters were called to an accidental fire involving a car at 4.25pm on Arksey Lane, Bentley. The crew left the scene at 5.30pm.
On Sunday night, Monday, Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.10pm on Trafalgar Street, Carcroft.
Last night, firefighters from Adwick station were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 8.50pm on Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft. The crew came away at 9.10pm.
Doncaster firefighters attended an accidental rubbish fire at 11.10pm on Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe. The crew left the scene at 11.45pm.
Three fire crews from Dearne and Edlington stations were called out to a deliberate fire involving fencing and a wheelie bin at 1.20am on Windhill Crescent, Mexborough. They left at 2.05am.