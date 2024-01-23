News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Firefighters called to HGV, car and rubbish fires in Doncaster

Firefighters called out to a HGV, a car and a rubbish fire in Doncaster over the last few days.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 10:07 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 11:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Saturday, Aston firefighters were called out to a HGV which was accidentally on fire at 3.05am on M18 northbound. Firefighters came away at 3.50am.

Adwick firefighters were called to an accidental fire involving a car at 4.25pm on Arksey Lane, Bentley. The crew left the scene at 5.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Sunday night, Monday, Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.10pm on Trafalgar Street, Carcroft.

Firefighters were called to a number of incidents.Firefighters were called to a number of incidents.
Firefighters were called to a number of incidents.

Last night, firefighters from Adwick station were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 8.50pm on Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft. The crew came away at 9.10pm.

Doncaster firefighters attended an accidental rubbish fire at 11.10pm on Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe. The crew left the scene at 11.45pm.

Three fire crews from Dearne and Edlington stations were called out to a deliberate fire involving fencing and a wheelie bin at 1.20am on Windhill Crescent, Mexborough. They left at 2.05am.

Related topics:HGVDoncaster FirefightersDoncasterM18Aston