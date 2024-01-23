Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday, Aston firefighters were called out to a HGV which was accidentally on fire at 3.05am on M18 northbound. Firefighters came away at 3.50am.

Adwick firefighters were called to an accidental fire involving a car at 4.25pm on Arksey Lane, Bentley. The crew left the scene at 5.30pm.

On Sunday night, Monday, Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.10pm on Trafalgar Street, Carcroft.

Firefighters were called to a number of incidents.

Last night, firefighters from Adwick station were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 8.50pm on Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft. The crew came away at 9.10pm.

Doncaster firefighters attended an accidental rubbish fire at 11.10pm on Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe. The crew left the scene at 11.45pm.