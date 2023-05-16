News you can trust since 1925
Firefighters called to a shed blaze in a Doncaster back garden

Firefighters were called to an incident involving a shed ablaze in a Doncaster back garden last night, Monday, May 15.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th May 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read

Two fire engines attended the fire in the back garden of a house on Avenue Road at Instoneville after a call was received at 9.51pm.

One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire, which had also spread to a neighbouring fence.

The incident had been dealt with by 10.22pm and the crew returned to the station.

If you see a fire call 999.

