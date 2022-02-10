Firefighters called to a road traffic collision which resulted with a car on its roof in Doncaster
Two fire crews from Stocksbridge and Rotherham stations attended a road traffic collision at 8.35pm on Wath Road in Mexborough last night.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 10:24 am
The incident involved one car on its roof and one person inside. Crews left the scene at 9.05pm.
Four fire crews from Doncaster, Edlington and Adwick stations attended a deliberate derelict building fire at 10.30pm on Tuesday night on Balby Road, Balby.
A hedge was accidentally on fire at 6:50am this morning (Thursday) on Tickhill Square, Denaby Main. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident.