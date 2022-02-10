Firefighters called to a road traffic collision which resulted with a car on its roof in Doncaster

The incident involved one car on its roof and one person inside. Crews left the scene at 9.05pm.

Four fire crews from Doncaster, Edlington and Adwick stations attended a deliberate derelict building fire at 10.30pm on Tuesday night on Balby Road, Balby.

A hedge was accidentally on fire at 6:50am this morning (Thursday) on Tickhill Square, Denaby Main. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident.