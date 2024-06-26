Firefighters called out to incidents including deliberate car fire in Doncaster
Firefighters were called out to four incidents in the last day, one involving a deliberate car fire in Doncaster
Dearne firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 2.45am on Pitt Street, Mexborough, yesterday. The crew came away at 3.15am.
Firefighters from Adwick station attended an accidental fire involving a fence at 6.45am on York Road, Bentley. The crew left the scene at 7.20am.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to an accidental bin fire at 7.20pm on The Avenue, Bentley, returning to the station at 7.45pm.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 12.55am on Windlass Close, Thorne. Firefighters from Thorne station attended and left at 1.35am.
