Firefighters called out to incidents including deliberate car fire in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Jun 2024, 09:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters were called out to four incidents in the last day, one involving a deliberate car fire in Doncaster

Dearne firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 2.45am on Pitt Street, Mexborough, yesterday. The crew came away at 3.15am.

Firefighters from Adwick station attended an accidental fire involving a fence at 6.45am on York Road, Bentley. The crew left the scene at 7.20am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster firefighters were called out to an accidental bin fire at 7.20pm on The Avenue, Bentley, returning to the station at 7.45pm.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 12.55am on Windlass Close, Thorne. Firefighters from Thorne station attended and left at 1.35am.

Related topics:Doncaster FirefightersMexboroughThorne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.