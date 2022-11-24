Firefighters called out to deliberate overnight fires in Doncaster
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.10pm last night, Wednesday November 23, on Foundry Road in Hexthorpe.
The crew left the scene at 7.30pm.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 10.25pm on Cypress Grove in Conisbrough, also last night.
Firefighters from Rotherham station attended the incident and they returned to base at 10.55pm.
Rotherham firefighters were called out to a deliberate bin fire at 11pm on Sycamore Road, Eastwood. The crew left the scene at 11.15pm.