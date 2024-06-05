Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters attended four fires over three nights in Doncaster this week.

On Monday a bin was accidentally on fire at 10.55pm on Kilners Bridge, Denaby Main. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 11.15pm.

Firefighters from Adwick station were called out to an accidental rubbish fire at 11.30pm on Cotswold Gardens, Scawthorpe. The crew came away at 11.55pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 11.35pm on Apley Road, Hyde Park on Sunday.