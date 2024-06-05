Firefighters attended four fires over three nights in Doncaster
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters attended four fires over three nights in Doncaster this week.
On Monday a bin was accidentally on fire at 10.55pm on Kilners Bridge, Denaby Main. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 11.15pm.
Firefighters from Adwick station were called out to an accidental rubbish fire at 11.30pm on Cotswold Gardens, Scawthorpe. The crew came away at 11.55pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 11.35pm on Apley Road, Hyde Park on Sunday.
Last night two fire crews from Adwick and Dearne stations attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 10.20pm on Monday Hickleton Road, Hickleton. The crews came away at 11.25pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.