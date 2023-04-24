Mark Peart, aged 35, from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, attempted to break a Guinness World Record by completing the run in under seven hours wearing the set – with several of his colleagues from across the UK supporting him by helping to swap his air cyclinders at regular intervals around the course.

Mark, who works at Dearne Fire Station, is no stranger to a physical challenge after appearing on - and going on to win - Channel 4's SAS Who Dares Wins in 2019.

He said of the the Marathon: “I was restricted to a certain pace, just due to the amount of air I’d be taking in and having to stop every 20 minutes, so I wasn’t able to run at speed.

Mark Peart completed the challenge in less than five hours!

“I’ve known about The Fire Fighters Charity throughout my career and I was part of a team that cycled the length of the UK in aid of it too. It’s a cause very close to my heart, I know a lot of people that have used the services and it’s such a valuable thing for us to have if we ever need it – for physical or mental health.”

The Fire Fighters Charity supports the health and wellbeing of serving and retired fire and rescue service personnel, their dependants and other eligible members of the UK fire services community, throughout their lives, helping them to live happier and healthier.

Joining Mark on the day will be Tom Bridge-Street, who’s an on-call firefighter with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, working at Littleport Fire Station.

Tom said: “The London Marathon is always something that I have wanted to tick off my bucket list. I said to myself if I gained a place in the marathon I would run in full firefighter structural kit along with a breathing apparatus set.

“I like that the Charity looks after not only current serving firefighters but retired and their families too. It's a charity I will always support.”

And also taking on the run in full fire kit, while carrying a BA set, will be Roly Rimmer, a Crew Commander with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service – and he’s already raised over £2,800 for the Charity.

Roly adds of his inspiration: “Emergency situations have a long-lasting effect on everybody involved, including the firefighters that put their lives on the line and experience injuries and emotions they never thought they would feel. Your donation can help firefighters when they need it the most.”

With The Fire Fighters Charity relying almost entirely on donations to fund its vital work, none of the support it offers people like this would be possible without the generosity of its supporters. You can support others just like them now by donating at www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/donate.

You can support Mark’s fundraising at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-peart-gwr

A spokesman said: “Huge well done to one of our firefighters who has smashed a @GWR by wearing a Breathing Apparatus set and taking on the @LondonMarathon ‘under air’!

