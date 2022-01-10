Fireball meteor seen in skies above Doncaster as sightings from across Britain come in

The fireball was seen at numerous locations across Britain. (Photo: Alan S/UKMON).

A Doncaster woman was among dozens across the UK who reported seeing the fireball streaking through the night sky on Friday.

WATCH VIDEO OF THE FIREBALL HERE

Photos and videos capture the moment the meteor was seen blazing across the night sky, with sightings from as far afield as Scotland to the south coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were numerous sightings across Yorkshire and Northern England with Hatfield stargazer Anthea Brown among them.

She said: "I wonder if anyone else saw this in the sky?

“I had just come home to Hatfield in the car, and as the sky was clear I decided to do a bit of star gazing before I went in the house.

“At approximately 21.40 in the south western sky I saw a flash with a near horizontal trajectory.

"It lasted less than a second and it was orange. At first I thought it was a firework, but there was no sound and the flight was wrong for a firework rocket. I realised that it was probably a meteor.”

Anthea reported the sighting to UK meteor reporting website UKMON – where she discovered dozens of other reports, photos and videos of the fireball, which you can see HERE

She said: “My observation has been turned into a report as there seems to be 35 other reports of the same thing.”