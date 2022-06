A crews from Edlington station attended an accidental shed fire on Dixon Road in Edlington at 1.05pm on Frida). They returned to the station at 1.30pm.

Adwick firefighters were called out to an accidental fire involving a garden shed at 4.55am on Saturday on Fifth Avenue in Woodlands. The crew came away at 6.05am.

There were two incidents over the weekend

If you see a fire then please call 999 and ask for the fire service.