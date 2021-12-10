Fire Services incident at Doncaster Premier Inn 'a false alarm'
South Yorkshire Fire services evacuated guests from Doncaster’s Premier Inn last night (Thursday December 9), but investigations showed the incident to be a false alarm.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 7:26 am
Updated
Friday, 10th December 2021, 10:25 am
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire services said “The call came in at 6.20pm and it was for a fire alarm at the hotel. Crews arrived, went to the room where the fire was but it turned out to be a false alarm, and everyone was allowed back in.”