Fire service marks new law anniversary with high-rise residential buildings plea
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue says barely more than one in 10 owners or managers of the relevant buildings have supplied it with information they are now legally responsible for providing.
The law requires people responsible for buildings of 18m in height, or at least seven storeys, containing two or more domestic dwellings, to provide information to fire and rescue services including building plans, defective lifts and details of external wall systems.
The information is intended to help the fire service plan and provide an effective response.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer Tony Carlin (pictured), said: “These regulations were introduced to meet the majority of the recommendations made in the Phase 1 report of the Grenfell Tower Enquiry, which required a change in the law. Even though the regulations came into force more than a year ago now, we’re still yet to hear from a large number of building owners or managers for whom the law applies to.
“Ultimately, the regulations are there to ensure that if a fire does occur in high-rise premises, we can tackle the incident safely. We will be contacting owners and managers we’ve not yet heard from to ensure compliance.”
The Fire Safety Regulations (England) 2022 came into force on 23 January 2023.
Further information about the new regulations and what you need to do is available on the Government website which includes a series of fact sheets which provide more detailed information https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/fire-safety-england-regulations-2022.