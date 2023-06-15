News you can trust since 1925
Fire crews tackling huge Doncaster blaze as flames erupt at industrial unit

Fire crews are tackling a huge blaze in Doncaster this morning after flames broke out at industrial premises.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews are currently at the scene on Ogden Road, which is within the Shaw Lane Industrial Estate between Wheatley and Edenthorpe.

A spokesman said: Our crews are currently dealing with an industrial fire.

"If you live nearby, keep windows and doors closed to keep out the smoke.”

Fire crews are currently at the scene in Doncaster.
Four fire engines are currently in attendance with more on the way.

