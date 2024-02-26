Fire crews tackle huge overnight tyre blaze in Doncaster quarry
Fire crews have spent the night tackling a huge tyre blaze at a quarry near Doncaster.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Five fire engines from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service plus a water bowser from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have been in attendance at a fire involving a large amount of tyres at a quarry near Cadeby.
A spokesman said: “There is a lot of smoke in the area so keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby.”
We have contacted SYFR for further details.