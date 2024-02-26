Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five fire engines from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service plus a water bowser from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have been in attendance at a fire involving a large amount of tyres at a quarry near Cadeby.

A spokesman said: “There is a lot of smoke in the area so keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby.”