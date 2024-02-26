News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Fire crews tackle huge overnight tyre blaze in Doncaster quarry

Fire crews have spent the night tackling a huge tyre blaze at a quarry near Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Feb 2024, 09:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Five fire engines from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service plus a water bowser from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have been in attendance at a fire involving a large amount of tyres at a quarry near Cadeby.

A spokesman said: “There is a lot of smoke in the area so keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby.”

We have contacted SYFR for further details.

Related topics:DoncasterNottinghamshire Fire and Rescue ServiceSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice