Fire crews tackle blaze after bedroom in derelict Doncaster house is set alight

Firefighters from Askern Fire Station were called to the address in Woodlands at around 5.15pm yesterday.

A spokesman said: “Very busy day for us yesterday.

“This was a small fire in an upstairs bedroom of a derelict terraced house.

Fire crews were called to a blaze in a derelict house in Doncaster.

"Although the fire was small, it was deep seated in the floor joists and took some work with the axe and halligan tool to expose and extinguish.”

As crews pulled back into Askern, they were then mobilised to an allotment fire and back to Woodlands, not far from the first call out.

A spokesman said: “After a bit of off road driving this was found to be a small fire involving waste in an old BBQ. Swiftly dealt with.”