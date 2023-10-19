Fire crews saved a business near Doncaster from serious damage after flames broke out.

Crews from Rossington Fire Station were called to the blaze at around 10.30am on Tuesday in Harworth.

Along with crews from Doncaster and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Rossington was the first pump in attendance and got on top of the fire before even more damage occurred.