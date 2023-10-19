News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip

Fire crews save business from serious damage after blaze breaks out

Fire crews saved a business near Doncaster from serious damage after flames broke out.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 12:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crews from Rossington Fire Station were called to the blaze at around 10.30am on Tuesday in Harworth.

Along with crews from Doncaster and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Rossington was the first pump in attendance and got on top of the fire before even more damage occurred.

A spokesman said: “Thankfully, nobody was injured. We really hope that the business affected can re-open its doors in the not too distant future.”

Related topics:FireDoncasterRossingtonHarworthNottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service