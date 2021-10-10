Fire crews called out to Doncaster area village as trees are set ablaze
Fire crews were called out to a Doncaster area village this afternoon after trees were set ablaze.
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 4:05 pm
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said fire officers attended the incident in Harworth at about 1.30pm.
An exact location for the incident wasn’t revealed but a fire service spokesman said: “Crews from Worksop Fire Station attended a fire in the open in Harworth this afternoon.
"This incident involved trees that were on fire and a hose reel was used to extinguish the fire.”