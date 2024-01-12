Fire crews called out after scrubland set ablaze in deliberate Doncaster arson attack
Fire crews were called into action after scrubland was set ablaze in a deliberate Doncaster arson attack.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Crusader Drive, Sprotbrough at about 3.10pm yesterday afternoon.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the “small deliberate fire,” leaving the scene at 3.37pm.
FireStoppers, which works in the same way as Crimestoppers, allows the public to anonymously report any information they have on deliberate fire-setting by reporting information in confidence on 0800 169 5558.