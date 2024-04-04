Fire crews called in after blaze breaks out outside Doncaster city centre store

Fire crews were called in after a blaze broke out outside a popular Doncaster city centre store.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Apr 2024, 09:08 BST
Officers from Rossington Fire Station were called to the Market Place area last night.

A spokesman said: “Rossington was the only pump mobilized to this incident. This incident was reported as a fire in open - a bin on fire outside Primark.”

FireStoppers, which works in the same way as Crimestoppers, allows the public to anonymously report deliberate fires by calling 0800 169 5558.

