Fire crews called in after blaze breaks out outside Doncaster city centre store
Fire crews were called in after a blaze broke out outside a popular Doncaster city centre store.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Rossington Fire Station were called to the Market Place area last night.
A spokesman said: “Rossington was the only pump mobilized to this incident. This incident was reported as a fire in open - a bin on fire outside Primark.”
FireStoppers, which works in the same way as Crimestoppers, allows the public to anonymously report deliberate fires by calling 0800 169 5558.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.