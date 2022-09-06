Fire crews blast arsonists after deliberate attack on derelict Doncaster club
Firefighters have hit out at vandals after a deliberate blaze at a derelict Doncaster social club.
Crews from Askern Fire Station were called to the fire at the former Campsall Club last night – one of several delibrate blazes they had to attend during the course of the evening.
A spokesman said: “The first call out was to a fire in the derelict Campsall club.
"We attended the incident with Adwick and found a small fire in the upstairs of the building. Access was gained via the roof, fire extinguished and a fan used to remove smoke from the property.
“We were mobilised straight from this incident to a field fire on Churchfield Road.
"Approximately 20 sq m of scrubland was on fire.
"While we dealt with this incident, we were notified of a second fire in the area which we then went on to deal with.
“Yet again three examples of deliberately fire setting, tying up fire crews who could potentially be needed for life risk incidents
“Please can you keep an eye out and report anything suspicious on our anonymous fire stoppers line 0800 169 5558 or report it online on Firestoppersreport.co.uk.”
The warning comes after crews from the same station hit out at vandals who have started a string of deliberate fires in the same location over the last few weeks, with a number of deliberate fires set at Askern Pit Top.
And crews have also taken aim at bad parkers in the area, after double parked vehicles meant they were delayed in attending an incident.