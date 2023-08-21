Fire crews battle on as huge Doncaster farm blaze enters fifth day
Crews were first called to the farm in Bone Lane, Campsall last Thursday – with firefighters remaining at the scene throughout the weekend.
Askern Fire Station, which has been leading the response said yesterday: “Even after four days the temperature is still exceeding 400 degrees.
“A very problematic job and a busy weekend for the Askern crew.”
Flames first broke out last Thursday evening, with hay bales and a tractor catching alight.
People were being warned to stay away from the area and to keep doors and windows closed as crews fought the inferno.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had five fire crews in attendance at the height of the blaze, with firefighters spending the weekend damping down at the scene and attempting to bring the flames under control.