Crews were first called to the farm in Bone Lane, Campsall last Thursday – with firefighters remaining at the scene throughout the weekend.

Askern Fire Station, which has been leading the response said yesterday: “Even after four days the temperature is still exceeding 400 degrees.

“A very problematic job and a busy weekend for the Askern crew.”

Fire crews have spent all weekend tackling the blaze.

Flames first broke out last Thursday evening, with hay bales and a tractor catching alight.

People were being warned to stay away from the area and to keep doors and windows closed as crews fought the inferno.