Fire crews battle huge blaze in Doncaster as inferno continues to rage

Fire crews are still at the scene of a huge blaze this morning which has raged in Doncaster for more than 18 hours.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jul 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read

Crews from across Doncaster have been at the barn fire since yesterday afternoon and are continuing to damp down at the site this morning.

Fire broke out at the barn, full of hay, in Blacker Green Lane, Owston, shortly before 2pm yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “There are no reports of any casualties. One or two fire crews have been in attendance overnight.

Crews have spent the night tackling a huge barn fire in Doncaster. (Photo: Askern Fire Station).Crews have spent the night tackling a huge barn fire in Doncaster. (Photo: Askern Fire Station).
Crews have spent the night tackling a huge barn fire in Doncaster. (Photo: Askern Fire Station).
“The hay is still on fire this morning and crews are expected to remain at the scene for the next few hours.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once the fire is completely out.”

A spokesman for Askern Fire Station said it had been a ‘long night’ tackling the ‘deep seated fire which will likely continue to burn for the rest of this morning.’

