Fire crews are called in as smoke drama closes Doncaster Wool Market
Fire crews were called in after an incident which closed Doncaster’s popular Wool Market.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the popular city centre drinking and dining venue yesterday afternoon after smoke was spotted pouring from an electrical box on the premises.
The venue was closed last night, with bosses describing the incident as ‘unforeseen circumstances.’
A SYFR spokesman said: “We were called at 2:32pm yesterday to The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster.
"Two crews from Doncaster and Adwick stations attended.
“It was an accidental incident – there was smoke coming from an electrical box. Crews ventilated the room.
“Firefighters left the scene at 3:15pm.”
A post on the Wool Market’s Facebook page yesterday said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we are very sorry to say The Wool Market will be CLOSED this evening (Thursday).
"Please check our socials for an update when we will be back open.”
After details of the fire drama broke, a spokesman said: “Don’t worry everyone, the rumours aren’t true. After a lot of hard work we are BACK OPEN!
“Thank you to everyone who helped us yesterday to get the place back open so quickly.
"The weekend will carry on as usual with entertainment from Bam Morgan at 7pm.”
The £7 million venue opened in 2019 following a huge revamp, which saw traditional market stalls replaced with a number of dining and drinking venues while last year, an interactive games area featured bowling, darts, arcade games and shuffleboard was also opened.