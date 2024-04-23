Fire crews appeal after expensive search kit lost following emergency Doncaster incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters are trying to locate the piece of specialist search and rescue equipment used at an incident in Barnby Dun on Sunday afternoon.

The portable Aquaeye underwater scanner, which uses sonar technology and AI to identifty objects underwater, can cost up to £4,000.

The devices are used by fire departments around the world in seaching rivers and streams.

The hunt is on for underwater search equipment lost by fire crews in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “We believe it could be in the Thorpe Bank, Armthorpe Lane or Hatfield Lane areas - or near the A630 leading to the M18.

"If anyone has spotted this equipment, our firefighters would be really grateful if you could get in touch.

"Please drop us a message on Facebook or [email protected].”