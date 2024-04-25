Fire crew from Doncaster called to help rescue a man in water in the early hours
Firefighters from Central, Rivelin, Aston and Edlington stations attended the incident at Neepsend Lane in Sheffield at 1.45am.
They rescued the man using a water rescue walkway. The man was left in the care of the ambulance crew and the fire crews left the scene at 2.50am.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 10.20pm on St James Street, Balby Bridge. Doncaster firefighters attended, leaving left at 11pm.
Another car was deliberately set on fire at 2.15am on Doncaster Road, Armthorpe. Doncaster firefighters were then until 2.50am.
Three crews from Lowedges, Central and Edlington stations attended a premise fire at 2.40am on Ryecroft View, Sheffield. The accidental fire was in the conservatory. All occupants escaped before crews arrived. Firefighters left at 3.50am.
Adwick firefighters were called to an out of control accidental garden fire at 4.35am on Caxton Road, Woodlands, leaving at 5.30am.
